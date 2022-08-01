Perma-Fix Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Business Update Conference Call

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. PESI (the "Company") today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Friday, August 5th, 2022.
A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/46310 or in the investor section of the Company's website at or https://ir.perma-fix.com/conference-calls. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0320 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0002 for international callers, and by entering access code: 963791. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.
A webcast will also be archived on the Company's website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Friday, August 12th, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code: 46310.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.
Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.
Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021
Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
herbert@eu-ir.com
+43 316 296 316
