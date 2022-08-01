Surge in Nuclear Power and Fusion Drives Sales to US Nuclear's Tritium Monitoring Branch

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear's UCLE subsidiary, Overhoff Technology Corp., is the world premier manufacturer of tritium monitoring equipment, whose sales are thriving amid the amazing surge of well-funded nuclear power and fusion plants and projects. Tritium is generated in nuclear reactors as a byproduct of fission during nuclear energy production, is used as the fuel for fusion energy projects such as ITER, and is often used in pharmaceutical testing and manufacturing, exit and gun sight lighting, and maintaining the US nuclear weapons stockpile. Overhoff tritium monitoring products monitor tritium at all of these points and processes, during the production, storage, and use of tritium, to environmental monitoring of stack releases, drinking water, and seawater.

Due to the difficulty of detecting tritium's low energy beta ray emissions, there are only a handful of tritium monitoring manufacturers in the world, and Overhoff is well known as being the quality leader in this industry. Overhoff is the only company with the designs, craftmanship, and skills to manufacture not only tritium air monitors, but also tritium water monitors for measuring tritium in drinking water and even in seawater. Due to Japan's imminent release of 1.3 million tons of tritium contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean, Overhoff is in talks with customers in Japan and the worried countries all around the Pacific about providing ground breaking, ultra-sensitive, tritium water monitors for measuring resulting tritium levels in the seawater, the fisheries, and drinking water. Overhoff also supplies tritium water monitors to desalination plants to track any contamination in the plant's seawater input and to track the quality of the drinking water that these plants provide for human consumption.

Tritium is mainly produced in nuclear reactors, and it is currently in very short supply. The stockpile of tritium is around 25 kg today, yet it is estimated that it could take up to 125 kg of tritium to fuel a fusion reactor in the future. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), General Atomics, Savannah River Lab, and UKAEA's H3AT facility are just a few examples of companies working on boosting tritium production to support the growing need for tritium. Overhoff works directly with all of these companies, and is in a prime position for supplying tritium monitoring instrumentation as it is needed.

