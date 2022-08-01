Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The value of the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market stood at US$ 2,770.9 Mn in 2018. The global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is anticipated to be driven by rising prevalence of infectious illnesses, increasing attention toward solutions for drug and environmental problems, as well as growing resistance to antibiotics during the forecast period.



The emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance mechanisms on a global scale makes it possible to cure common infectious illnesses, but does so at the expense of prolonging sickness, making it paralyzing, and occasionally deadly, for the patient. People of all ages and ethnicities are impacted by the complicated issue of antimicrobial resistance, which is likely to drive future market demand for antimicrobial susceptibility test in the years to come. Increase in research and development activities by several market players has been one of the ongoing trends of the antimicrobial susceptibility test.

More than 2 million illnesses and 23,000 fatalities in the US occur each year as a result of antibiotic resistance, as per the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It also predicts 25,000 fatalities in Europe as a result of illnesses that are resistant to antibiotics. Therefore, there is an increase in demand for novel broad range of antibacterial medications, which is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for the leading players in the antimicrobial susceptibility test market. The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded about 480,000 additional occurrences of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) in 100 nations in 2013. Antimicrobial susceptibility tests are becoming more and more popular as a result of the rising microbial resistance, which is likely to boost the global market in the years to come. With such high incidences, the US is likely to be a fastest growing market for antimicrobial susceptibility test during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

The appropriate steps are being taken by governments in several countries to allocate the funds and resources needed to create a sustainable stable and market. Increasing government efforts is one of the recent developments in the antimicrobial susceptibility test.





The WHO and other governmental organizations have become aware of the frightening rise in antimicrobial resistance and the limited availability of antibacterial medications that could be used to treat such new illnesses. In light of this, the WHO has suggested a new system for funding antibiotic research, whereby the government would provide grants and rewards for creative thinking, recognizing upstream innovation as well as interim trial findings and success of final products.



Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Alifax Holding S.p.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Biotron Healthcare I Pvt Ltd

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Segmentation

Product

Disk Diffusion Method

Gradient Diffusion Method

Molecular Testing Method



Method

Broth Dilution Method

Rapid Automated Method

Disk Diffusion Method

Gradient Diffusion Method

Molecular Testing Method





Test Type

Antibacterial

Antifungal

Antiparasitic





Application

Clinical Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

End User

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

