3D Printing Material Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2022-2029 | Exclusive Report By Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D printing material market. The Global 3D printing material Market is expected to grow at more than 23% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 6 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2 billion in 2019.

The digital file containing information for the configuration of the desired object and the materials used act as an intermediate between the resultant product and the 3D printers. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the materials that are used during 3D printing, termed as 3D printing materials. These materials are used in three forms i.e., powder, filament and liquid, in which liquid form is employed at a large scale. The report is also defining the recent trends and future growth potential of the 3D printing materials market. Polymers (plastics), metals, ceramics, among others, are some of the currently used 3D printing materials. Amongst them, polymers are the most commonly used printing materials and is expected to continue accounting for major material demand in the forecast period. This is because of the major applications served by the plastics in industries and consumer goods of the 3D printing material market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the automotive sector globally; according to OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), global production of vehicles in the third quarter of 2020 was around 50 million, a significant decrease compared to the production in the third quarter of 2019, which was around 65 million.

Based on type, the market of 3D printing materials is segmented into plastics, metals, ceramics, and others. Plastics dominated the 3D printing materials market. Increasing demand for 3D printing technology combined with the rising demand for high-performance materials from industries including automotive, aerospace, and military will propel the growth of the plastics segment in the market. Additionally, easy prototyping and producing complicated designs at low cost, less weight, and no material loss will boost the demand for plastics in the global market.

The growing use of 3D printing materials for medical purposes such as implants for knee and hip replacement, surgical tools, and prosthetics is projected to augment market growth. In addition, the growing use of 3D printed models by doctors and surgeons in order to perform complex surgical operations is anticipated to further propel the industry growth.

Industry Insights:

November 15, 2021 EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel-- Stratasys Ltd., a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced it is advancing its manufacturing strategy with a new open tier of third-party materials for FDM® 3D printers via an annual Open Material License. The company is already providing open material availability on Neo stereolithography 3D printers, as well as the recently announced Stratasys Origin® One and Stratasys H350™ 3D printers.

September 13, 2021 DEARBORN, Mich. & LEVERKUSEN, Germany--EnvisionTEC and Covestro today announced their collaboration on material+printer solutions to accelerate adoption of industrial 3D printing.

2 MARCH 2021 -- Sintavia has acquired an additional three GE Additive Arcam A2X electron beam 3D printing systems.

As a part of 3D Printing Material market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Others By Application Prototyping

Manufacturing

Others CAGR (XX%) 23% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview : It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, 3D Printing Material market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, 3D Printing Material market portions by application, study goals, and years considered. Market Landscape : Here, the opposition in the Worldwide 3D Printing Material Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide 3D Printing Material Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations. Profiles of Manufacturers : Here, driving players of the worldwide 3D Printing Material market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

: Here, driving players of the worldwide 3D Printing Material market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation. Market Status and Outlook by Region : In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide 3D Printing Material Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide 3D Printing Material Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA. Application or End User : This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide 3D Printing Material Market.

: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide 3D Printing Material Market. Market Forecast: Production Side : In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type. Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

