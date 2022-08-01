Palisade Bio Launches New Corporate Website and Reiterates Commitment to Develop Therapeutics that Protect Intestinal Barrier Health

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio PALI, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced the launch of its new corporate website, palisadebio.com and reiterates its commitment to all stakeholders by developing therapeutics that protect intestinal barrier health.



"As we advance the development of our lead product candidate, bolster our growing body of data and build momentum towards value-driving milestones, it is important to align our website and brand to communicate the overarching vision we have for Palisade Bio," commented Tom Hallam, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio. "Protecting intestinal integrity is a cornerstone of preserving human health and our initial focus is on helping the millions of patients undergoing surgery every year overcome the myriad health conditions and complications associated with disruption of the gastrointestinal tract. The clinical data collected to-date continues to reinforce our confidence as we advance towards several key clinical and regulatory milestones ahead. I am excited for this next phase of evolution for Palisade Bio and the future of this impactful company."

The Company's lead product candidate, LB1148, is a novel oral liquid formulation of the well-characterized digestive enzyme inhibitor, tranexamic acid ("TXA"), with potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. The therapy is being developed for administration prior to surgeries that disrupt the intestinal epithelial barrier. Evidence suggests that the release of digestive proteases when the intestinal barrier is disrupted contributes to the temporary loss of normal gastrointestinal function and the formation of postoperative adhesions. By inhibiting the activity of these digestive proteases, LB1148 has the potential to prevent damage to GI tissues, reduce the formation of intraabdominal adhesions, and accelerate the time to the return of normal GI function which can shorten the duration of costly post-surgery hospital stays.

Additionally, the company has released its latest corporate presentation which can now be accessed on the Investors section of the company's website. For more information and to stay up to date, please visit the company's website (palisadebio.com) and connect on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier. We are utilizing over three decades of research and established science that links the role of intestinal barrier biology and human disease to develop novel therapeutics that target and improve the integrity of the intestinal barrier.

Our lead program, LB1148, is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor which acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, potentially reducing intestinal damage. In multiple clinical studies, LB1148 has demonstrated positive results in accelerating the time to return of postoperative bowel function, and we recently presented analysis that LB1148 reduced the incidence and severity of post-surgical abdominal adhesions. LB1148 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for accelerating the return of postoperative bowel function and in a Phase 2 study for the prevention of post-surgical abdominal adhesions.

We believe that addressing the disruption of the intestinal barrier can fundamentally change the way diseases are treated and establish new standards of patient care. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Palisade's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the development of LB1148, the potential for LB1148 to reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery, and the establishment of new standards of patient care in GI health. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Palisade's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Palisade's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process, and the Company's ability to achieve additional financing to fund future operations and to comply with the continued listing requirements of the applicable stock exchange. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in Palisade Bio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Palisade expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Palisade's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

