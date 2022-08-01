ABM Announces Expanded Partnership at O'Hare

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM ABM, a leading provider of integrated facility services, today announced its latest partnership with the City of Chicago: a new five-year, $25 million annual custodial contract at O'Hare International Airport.

The city recently notified ABM of its successful bid to provide comprehensive custodial, window cleaning and related hygiene and disposal services on the secure side of Terminals 1, 2 and 3. The contract represents a significant expansion of ABM's current work at O'Hare. The company has been a proud partner on the Terminal 5 renovation project since March 2019, along with providing other airport and airline services.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with O'Hare and work alongside Chicago's Department of Aviation to bring our industry-leading cleaning, safety and efficiency protocols across one of the world's finest and busiest airports," said Sean Bromfield, president of Aviation at ABM. "Through our existing partnership on Terminal 5, we are well-acquainted with O'Hare's standards of care for airlines and travelers, who expect and deserve a clean and healthy experience. We have proven our ability to meet and exceed O'Hare's exacting standards and look forward to showing the rest of this iconic airport how we take care of the people, spaces and places that matter most."

Like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who this spring unveiled the "What We're Made Of" welcoming campaign at Chicago's two major airports, ABM recognizes the stature of Chicago's airports as gateways to the city and surrounding region. Since its founding over a century ago, and through 50 years of experience serving the aviation industry, ABM has demonstrated its role as a reliable and trustworthy partner in meeting the specialized needs of airports.

ABM's people-first culture drives the scope of the company's impact far beyond the services it provides. This includes the company's industry-leading anti-harassment workplace policies that help provide a safe environment for team members and clients. ABM also makes a difference by building harmonious relationships with local unions, supporting and surpassing airport sustainability goals, and actively collaborating with local MBE/WBE partners to encourage their growth and development.

At O'Hare alone, ABM will partner with seven Chicago-based, minority and women-owned subcontractors. Further, through its Supplier Diversity Program, the company has increased its commitments to diverse suppliers by 164% during the past four years.

"At ABM, we know that a diverse workforce is essential to our success," said Paul Shira, ABM's Vice President of Operations. "It is deeply important that our team reflects the diversity and pride of Chicagoans and Chicago-area residents. At our facilities across the nation, we remain committed to equal opportunity and to fostering inclusive environments where everyone feels welcomed, valued and heard."

ABM is also a key service provider at Midway International Airport, where the company partners with a consortium to handle all janitorial and engineering functions throughout the property.

As one of the nation's largest providers of facility services specialized for the aviation industry, ABM provides best practice solutions from airport cleaning to sustainable energy solutions.

ABM ABM is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers, entertainment venues, and more. Founded in 1909, ABM today has annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and other international locations.

