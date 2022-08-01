NASDAQ: CDNA Investor Alert: Update in Lawsuit against CareDx, Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors NASDAQ: CDNA shares.
Investors, who purchased shares of CareDx, Inc prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: CDNA shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On May 23, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against CareDx, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service, that these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny, that these practices rendered the Company's testing services revenue reported between February 24, 2021 and May 5, 2022 artificially inflated, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
In late July 2022 several investors filed motions to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case. The court has not ruled on those motions yet.
Those who purchased shares of CareDx, Inc CDNA should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Christopher Claussen
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.