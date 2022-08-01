TUYA Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Tuya Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Tuya, Inc. TUYA, any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.
What if I purchased Tuya common stock? If you purchased Tuya common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:
- Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:
- https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/tuya-ipo-investigation-stock-drop
Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471
There is no cost or obligation to you.
What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.
What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com
