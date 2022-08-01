MediWound Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. MDWD, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.



Following the release, MediWound's management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the financial results, provide corporate updates, and answer questions. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Toll-Free: 800-715-9871 Israel: 972-3-376-1144 International: 646-307-1963 Conference ID: 2969306 Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days in the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care and tissue repair.

NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at registration-stage with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx, our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic, is under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications in several Phase 2 trials. An end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA is targeted for the second half of 2022.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development. The initial data from a Phase I/II study showed MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with a majority of the patients who completed the study with MW005 achieving complete histological clearance of their target lesions. The Company anticipates announcing the final data in the second half of 2022.



Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com .

