UpCity Survey Results: Employee Recruitment And Retention Strategies

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey that reviews perspectives from SMB owners, recruiters, and human resource specialists to provide insight into how businesses have adapted their recruiting and retention strategies to a post-COVID landscape.



The Employee Recruitment And Retention Strategies gathers insight from 600 small business owners, recruiters, and human resource specialists throughout the United States to find out how the pandemic and labor shortage has led to a shift in recruiting practices, as well as retention strategies.

Statistical highlights include:

34% of B2B SMBs aim to showcase their brand to new talent by displaying their business's awards and achievements.

In contrast, 24% of B2C SMBs include their company's mission statement on their website and social media platforms.

12% of small businesses are making an effort to include salary ranges in all of their job descriptions.

42% of SMBs leveraged both their company websites and third-party job boards pre-COVID. 48% of SMBs still use this combination in 2022.

47% of SMB respondents are requiring all of their candidates to complete a test project as part of the interview process.

14% of SMB respondents are currently adding more health benefits to their offerings, including mental health benefits.

Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity, shares how these findings have influenced retention policies at UpCity.

"We take to heart the data that our surveys find," Sullivan said. "The pandemic was a wake-up call for everyone–especially to businesses that we need to rethink the employee/employer relationship as a two-way street or partnership."

"We make it our mission to help each individual on our team grow," Sullivan continued. "Whether that's paying for classes, setting goals together, we make it a point to check in regularly to ensure our employees know that their professional development is taken seriously."

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity SVP of Product & Marketing Heidi Sullivan at heidi@upcity.com .

UpCity

180 North LaSalle Street, Suite 2100,

Chicago, IL 60601

312-445-9615