Taboola to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022 and Host Earnings Conference Call on August 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola TBLA, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook the following morning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Conference call details below:
|What: Taboola Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Call and Webcast: A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of Taboola's website at https://investors.taboola.com/. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfbbc0f5c3a7b404291b567b48574b48b, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.taboola.com/.
About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.
The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.
More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy's, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.
Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.
Press Contact
Dave Struzzi
Investor Contact
Jennifer Horsley
