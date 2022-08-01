Enphase Energy Announces Shipment Milestone with Salcomp

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH, a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Salcomp, a global high-precision manufacturer, has shipped more than five million Enphase IQ® Microinverters. Since early 2020, Salcomp's factory in Chennai, India has manufactured Enphase® Microinverters and other components for the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets.



"We are pleased that our collaboration with Salcomp has reached a shipment milestone of more than five million Enphase microinverters," said Sunil Thamaran, vice president and managing director, Enphase Energy India. "We appreciate the ongoing support from Salcomp and our mutual ability to deliver high-quality products. We thank them for being a strong partner and look forward to our continued collaboration."

Enphase IQ Microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase IQ Microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen, with more than one million cumulative hours of cumulative power-on testing, in the aggregate, to provide exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. Enphase's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a limited warranty of up to 25 years, depending on the specific regional market.

"Enphase has an outstanding reputation for developing safe, reliable, and industry-leading solar technology," said Sasikumar Gendham, managing director, Salcomp India. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Enphase to bring its products to market and support the company's ongoing growth."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Salcomp

Salcomp is the largest manufacturer of chargers and adaptors for smartphones and other handheld devices, as well as high precision component manufacturing with a global manufacturing presence in India, China, and Brazil. In addition to chargers and adaptors, Salcomp plays a significant role in the solar space. The company employs around 16,000 people globally and has produced over 4 billion chargers to date. For more information, visit salcomp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Energy Contacts:

Press

press@enphaseenergy.com