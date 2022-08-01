Stryve Foods, Inc. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. ("Stryve" or "the Company") SNAX, an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announces that it will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter results on Monday, August 15, 2022, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call that will be hosted at 10:00am ET on Monday, August 15, 2022.
|By Phone:
|Dial 1-855-327-6837 at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to be joined into the Stryve call. A replay will be available through August 22nd by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay PIN number: 10019507#.
|By Webcast:
|Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Stryve's Investor Relations website at https://ir.stryve.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.
About Stryve Foods, Inc.
Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve's mission is "to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives." Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve's current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve's all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve's products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.
Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform.
For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.
* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.
Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC
Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper
smartin@threepa.com or pkupper@threepa.com
214-616-2207 or 817-368-2556
