Infillion Announces New Study on the Evolution of Media in a Streaming Dominated World, Created in Partnership With Market Research Provider Ipsos

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infillion, an advertising platform built for the connected future, today revealed a new study exploring the evolution of streaming advertising as it relates to more relevant, personalized and interactive experiences. Conducted in partnership with market research provider Ipsos, the findings reveal the relationship of ad formats and lengths to attention metrics and explores consumer sentiment around marketers' paradox, privacy vs. the clear desire for more personalization.

The study also shows that consumers know their value when it comes to viewing media and that they are willing to share personal data and time in exchange for more relevant advertisements.

Key findings were based on 2,500 U.S. consumer responses and they revealed:

Overwhelming ad frequency is the most widely reported reason consumers avoid ads, while half of consumers see tailored ads as good or helpful if they're relevant to their interests. The need for outstanding creative has never been more crucial.

73% of consumers say the ads they see are repetitive.

61% of consumers say they multitask during ad breaks in streaming content.

67% of consumers prefer ad-supported streaming options to ad-free ones.

50% of consumers see tailored ads as good or helpful if they're tailored to their interests.

When it comes to viewing media, consumers know their value. Consumers want marketers to reward them for their time with more personalized content that speaks to more premium experiences.

When asked to consider a reasonable payout for watching a 30-second ad, the average consumer felt their attention was worth about $.01 per second. 90% of consumers believed an $.80 payout for a 30-second ad was reasonable Only 50% of consumers thought a $.20 payout for a 30-second ad reasonably valued their attention. More than 40% of customers suggest a single exposure as optimum



Consumers are open to the collection of data for advertising purposes, and as a result, expect more personalized content and offers in exchange for their time and attention.

Over 70% would offer more detailed personal information in exchange for more personalization in streaming ads.

The top five pieces of data consumers prefer to divulge are gender (69%), age (65%), interest and hobbies (63%), ethnicity (60%), and household size and detailed data about purchases (56%).

"The research underscores that in a new, more advanced media world, advertisers have an opportunity to capture more, not less, consumer time, attention and data. This is an especially powerful call to arms for marketers who have been focused on shorter, fewer ads and asking for less relevant data. The research clearly suggests that relevancy and innovation are central to engagement in the future," according to Jamie Auslander, SVP, Research & Analytics, Infillion.

In response to the study, Infillion is launching XtendedView later this year, a long-form video ad unit, up to two minutes in length, that consumers opt-in to watch - allowing brands to deepen storytelling and education for targeted audiences. Viewers exposed to an XtendedView ad will receive less ads throughout their content viewing experience, focusing their attention on a singular brand message rather than the jarring experience of several ads stacked against each other. XtendedView is purpose-built to address opportunities for entertainment companies to share full-length trailers; for healthcare companies to engage with more personalized stories; for candidates to share their platforms in political ads and for other expressive storytelling.

To download a copy of the full report, visit here.

Methodology: From December 13-December 21, 2021, 2,500 consumers in the United States were contacted via email and asked to respond to a survey about their media consumption and shopping behaviors. Commissioning of the study was completely blind and confidential as the survey was entirely administered and hosted by the market research provider, Ipsos, and Observer team. Respondents were screened to ensure audience sampling was representative of the U.S. streaming video viewer population and additionally balanced for key census-based demographics.

###

About Infillion

Infillion is an advertising platform built for the connected future and Web3. Working across more than 1,200 brands, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Bank of America and T-Mobile and all major agencies and holding companies, Infillion provides full-service media solutions that respect and prioritize consumers' time, attention and privacy. Infillion's CTV advertising solutions offer unparalleled scale with premium inventory, unconstrained by walled gardens. The company is devoted to innovating advertising by improving the user experience and providing advertisers and publishers with engaging, interactive ad formats that captivate consumers while respecting their time and providing an opportunity to opt-in. Infillion launched in February as the result of Gimbal's acquisition of adtech CTV pioneer true[X] from Disney in late 2020. Both companies have been driving customer engagement with proprietary technology and first-party data since the beginning of marketing's transformation to digital.

PRESS CONTACT:

Alyssa Kehoe

alyssa.kehoe@digennaro-usa.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Consumer-Defined Future Of Streaming Is Here









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment