Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. FHTX, a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences in August. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control® Platform and resulting broad pipeline has the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.
BTIG Biotechnology Conference
Virtual one-on-one meetings on August 8, 2022
13th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Panel Series "Bullseye - Targeted Oncology - In with the New"
Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. ET
Please find a link to the panel here
Management to participate virtually in one-on-one meetings on August 9 and 10, 2022
A webcast of the panel will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.foghorntx.com, and will remain available for up to 90 days.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media and Investors)
bstrain@foghorntx.com
Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media)
khellsvik@foghorntx.com
Michael Lampe, ScientPR (Media)
michael@scientpr.com
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
