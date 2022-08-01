Blockware Mining Opens Flagship Bitcoin Mining Facility in Paducah, Kentucky

CHICAGO, Ill. and Paducah, KY, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockware Mining, the Chicago-based Bitcoin mining infrastructure and colocation service provider, today announced the official opening of its flagship Bitcoin mining facility in Paducah, KY. Energized in February, the 30-megawatt (MW) facility has capacity to host up to 100-MW of mining power to facilitate the company's continued expansion.
Professionally engineered to maximize equipment uptime, the new turnkey solution for ASIC hardware features configurable flexibility to adapt to seasonal and environmental fluctuations. Clients also benefit from professionally managed 24/7 technical support.
Despite broader market conditions, Blockware Mining is in discussion with additional crypto-friendly states like Kentucky to meet growing demand for energy-efficient mining facilities while increasing the competitiveness of the U.S. crypto mining industry.
"We are thrilled to open this new world-class facility to create Bitcoin in a safe, sustainable and energy-efficient manner," said Michael Stoltzner, President and CEO of Blockware Mining. "We are also very proud to dedicate this new facility in honor of Bitcoin pioneer, Blockware Mining co-founder, and my friend, the late Mathew J. D'Souza."
Blockware Mining worked closely with local officials and community organizations for the last two years to conceptualize the state-of-the-art facility.
Parties involved in the facility launch included:
- Michael Stoltzner, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Blockware Mining
- Jeremy Witten, Executive Vice-President of Engineering, Blockware Mining
- Bruce Wilcox, President and CEO, Greater Paducah Economic Development (GPED)
- George Bray, Mayor, City of Paducah
- Craig Clymer, Judge Executive, McCracken County
- Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development
- Bob Berry, President & CEO, Big Rivers Electric Corporation
- Greg Grissom, President & CEO, Jackson Purchase Energy
- Dave Carroll, General Manager, Paducah Power
Bruce Wilcox, President of the Greater Paducah Economic Development said, "We are focused on bringing new tech industries and good jobs to Kentucky while aligning with demand for a favorable cost structure and increased access to energy."
About Blockware Mining, Inc.
Blockware Mining is a diversified Bitcoin mining infrastructure and colocation service provider headquartered in Chicago, IL. Blockware Mining offers clients one of the most competitive hardware and hosting packages to get miners up and hashing using the latest generation mining equipment. For more information, visit www.blockwaremining.io.
Breanna Johnson Rally Point Public Relations 862.686.8446 Breanna.johnson@rallypoint.pr
