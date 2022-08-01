The Smith Society Reimagines 1920s American Men's Bathing Suits with a Fresh Perspective for the 2020s

Founder and Designer Adam Porter-Smith plays with masculine and feminine design using sexy silhouettes and classic colors



Original swimwear sketches to be released in a series of collectible NFTs available at thesmithsociety.cent.co

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smith Society, a lifestyle brand that rethinks "it items" for social settings and founded by Adam Porter-Smith, today announced the launch of its flagship swimwear line. Inspired by one-piece men's swimsuits from the 1920s and reimagined for the 2020s, the new line plays with masculine and feminine design through sexy silhouettes and classic colors.

The entire line will be presented in a trunk show at Bellport General in Bellport NY from 3PM to 7PM on August 7th, 2022. The swimwear is also available at thesmithsociety.com. Journalists interested in attending or meeting privately for a desk-side with Adam Porter-Smith can contact michael@larkinvolpatt.com.

In conjunction with the launch The Smith Society is releasing a series of collectible NFTs available at thesmithsociety.cent.co. The NFTs feature early sketches and design ideas for the collection. On the day of the trunk show, a special NFT will be released via a QR code available exclusively in real life at the event. The NFT is not only collectible but also unlocks access to other trunk shows, sneak previews, an upcoming launch party, and much more.

"Gender-specific doors in the world of apparel have been knocked down in the last four or five years, and much progress has been made with the degendering of fashion," said Porter-Smith. "My design aesthetic was emboldened as I watched gay culture and beyond embrace silhouettes and new ideas around what we wear and the tone it sets in a new and more open world of fashion."

The new line includes four inspired pieces:

The Smith Society Classic Belted Bather – This classic swim brief includes an original logo buckle design and comes in black, white, and navy.

The Smith Society Y Back Tank – Reimagined tank features ultra soft fabric and can be worn with the Belted Bather for a classic 20s look. Available in black, white, and navy.

The Smith Society Racerback Cabana Stripe Thong – This sexy second skin comes in black and white, pink and white, and Mediterranean blue and white.

The Smith Society X Back – Modernized classic lifeguard style features a support waist belt and functional logo buckle design. Available in black, white, and navy.

"I find it fascinating that up until the 1940s blue was not associated with boys and pink was not associated with girls. Someone came along and made a conscious and very powerful decision to attach colors to genders. I don't see color as a gender marker, I see it as a way to express our true selves. Wear what makes you, you." continued Porter-Smith.

RSVPs for the trunk show are not required. Bellport General is located at 138 S. County Rd., Bellport NY, 11713.

About The Smith Society

Founded by Adam Porter-Smith, The Smith Society is a lifestyle brand that rethinks "it items" for social settings. Adam and his creative partner Andrew Egan have conceived a flagship swimwear line that reimagines 1920s American men's bathing suits with a fresh perspective for the 2020s. With sexy silhouettes and classic colors, The Smith Society is modernizing timeless fashion by playing with feminine and masculine designs for a new generation. For more information subscribe @ thesmithsociety.cent.co. To shop the line visit thesmithsociety.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69a6894b-b9dc-4ccc-9d6c-ddaef6eeeacc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77a7f059-d183-4ee2-9345-346eb11f5c95

Contact: Michael Volpatt michael@larkinvolpatt.com 415 994-8864