Cullinan Oncology to Participate in BTIG Biotechnology Conference and Canaccord Growth Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM ("Cullinan Oncology") a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Trigilio, will participate in the following investor conferences in August.
- Mr. Trigilio will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022 on August 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Mr. Trigilio will deliver a Company presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EDT
A live webcast of the Canaccord Genuity conference presentation will be available via the Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cullinanoncology.com/news-events/events.
Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Cullinan Oncology's management should contact their BTIG or Canaccord Genuity representative.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.
Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Chad Messer
+1 203.464.8900
cmesser@cullinanoncology.com
Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinanoncology.com
