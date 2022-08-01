Microcatheters Market 2022 Global Analysis by Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2028 | In depth 90 Pages and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Microcatheters market.The demand for microcatheters is being fueled by factors such as an ever-growing patient base, an increase in the use of minimally invasive surgery, increased focus on research and development by major players, and an increase in the number of ambulatory care facilities and office-based labs (OBL). Additionally, rising medical tourism, technological developments, and the launch of innovative, cost-effective products have all played a significant role in the extensive growth of the worldwide microcatheters market. However, the market is anticipated to have some limitations due to the expensive cost of microcatheters and a lack of knowledge in poor countries.

The market share of minimally invasive surgical treatments has dramatically increased in recent years due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses (primarily cardiac arrhythmia, congestive heart failure, and cardiac arrest), renal disorders, and urology disorders. Globally, partnerships and the introduction of new products in the cardiovascular, urology, and neurovascular indication segments are fueling growth in the developing countries.

Top Companies covered in Microcatheters market are Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. (Japan), MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Johnson and Johnson (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), Penumbra (US), and BTG PLC (UK).

Industry Insights:

Medtronic Plc:

Medtronic launched Phenom 21 Microcatheter for the delivery of all sizes of vasculature devices. This device eliminates blood clots from obstructed vessels to restore blood flow in patients with large vessel occlusion.

Regional Insights:

Due to the region's established healthcare facilities, growing government initiatives, campaigns to raise awareness of chronic illnesses, and higher rates of heart disease and stroke, North America dominated the market in 2019 with a share of 32.91 percent. Additionally, the availability of technologically advanced products and an increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures are factors in the expansion of the regional market.

As a part of Microcatheters market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Delivery

Diagnosis

Aspiration

Steerable By Application Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Peripheral Vascular

Oncology

Urology CAGR (XX%) 5.5 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Key benefits of the report:

-This study presents the analytical representation of the global microcatheters market along with the current trends and future estimates to determine the forthcoming investment pockets.

-The research report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with thorough analysis of the global microcatheters market share.

-The current market is qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2028 to highlight the global microcatheters market business scenario.

-Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the strength of buyers and suppliers in the market.

-The report provides a detailed global microcatheters market analysis based on competitive landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the microcatheters market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the coming years?

What are the driving features, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the predictions for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Heart Pump Device Market

The demand for Heart Pump Device is primarily encouraged by the increase in cardiovascular disease (CVDs) prevalence, rise in geriatric population, and various companies with products in their pipeline phase. Heart Pump devices were found to be extremely beneficial in heart failure cases in COVID-19 which further pushed for the demand for these devices in the pandemic situation. Due to a scarcity of heart suppliers, cardiac pumps are an optimal solution that encourages global market expansion.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1173/heart-pump-device-market

Haemeto Oncology Testing Market

Hemato oncology is typically referred to as the science associated with the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of blood-related diseases and cancers. The rising prevalence of lymphoma and myeloma is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) is estimated to be one of the most common forms of cancer in the U.S., accounting for nearly 4.1% of all cancers in the country.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1110/haemeto-oncology-testing-market

Wearable Injectors Market

The wearable injectors are drug delivery devices that adhere to the body and automatically deliver preset doses to patients at optimal time. Unlike insulin pumps, wearable injectors are single-use systems that are comfortably worn on the body while the drug is subcutaneously administered over a pre-programmed period spanning seconds or hours. Upon full injection of the dose, they are removed from body and conveniently disposed.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1132/wearable-injectors-market

Surface Disinfectant Market

The production of surface disinfectant is primarily the by-products of the petroleum sector. Local companies in the developed economies of Europe, North America, and China mainly source these raw material ingredients. Recently, the industry observed a move in the trend toward the usage of biodegradable surface disinfectant for preventing chemical-related toxicity. The raw materials required for biodegradable surface disinfectants are cheaper and easily available.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1199/surface-disinfectant-market

