Arcutis to Host Investor Conference Call Today to Discuss the FDA Approval of ZORYVE™ (roflumilast) Cream 0.3% for Plaque Psoriasis

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT, an early-stage commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, will host a conference call for investors today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age and older.
Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event here. A live webcast of the call and presentation material will also be available on the "Events" section of the Company's Investor website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arcutis website following the call.
About Arcutis
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis' dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, commercialization of newly approved products and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 22, 2022, as amended on March 3, 2022, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.
Contacts:
Media
Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications
asheldon@arcutis.com
Investors
Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations
emcintyre@arcutis.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.