Deborah R. Greenberg, Transformative Legal and Business Leader, Joins Draganfly as Chief Legal Officer

Los Angeles, CA., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Deborah R. Greenberg, Former Chief Information and Chief Legal Officer at Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), has joined Draganfly's executive team as Chief Legal Officer.
Prior to having served as Chief Information Officer at CMHC, Ms. Greenberg was brought in to transform the legal team as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. In that role, she was responsible for developing and overseeing the overall legal and governance framework for CMHC's operations. Previously, she held the role of General Counsel at Aimia, where she led a North American team as they pursued leadership in the loyalty management space, most notably for the Aeroplan Program.
Ms. Greenberg started her law career at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, and left private practice to serve as legal advisor for various businesses, including Air Canada. Prior to her career in law, Ms. Greenberg held various positions in marketing and advertising.
In 2014, Ms. Greenberg won the prestigious Global Counsel Award in the General Commercial Law Category. In 2016, Ms. Greenberg was listed among the top 100 Canadian general counsel on the GC Powerlist, which recognizes corporate counsel who drive the legal business forward, and in 2019, Ms. Greenberg and her legal team at CMHC were listed on the GC Powerlist, Teams (Canada). Also in 2019, Deborah was listed among the Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers in Canada by Canadian Lawyer Magazine. In 2021, she was short listed for the Canadian General Counsel Award in the category of Business Achievement.
"I am really excited to join Draganfly and look forward to working with the team supporting the company's continued growth as it scales this versatile technology for uses in an array of industries, including the environment and energy, public safety, and humanitarian arenas," said Ms. Greenberg.
"Deborah's passion and experience will help Draganfly in its next chapter of growth," said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly. "We are very excited to have her join our team, and I look forward to working closely with her as we build on Draganfly's success."
Ms. Greenberg holds Bachelor's degrees in Civil and Common law from McGill University, a Graduate Management diploma from McGill University, and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Carleton University. She has also obtained both the ICD.D designation (governance) and the GCB.D designation (ESG).
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. DPRODPRO3U)) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.
Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com
Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.