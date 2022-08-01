Feeding Systems Market worth $3.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feeding Systems Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion, by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing size of dairy farms, increasing focus of major companies on technological advancements as well as product launches and developments, and substantial cost savings associated with automated feeding systems are the major driving factors for the market. The market also faces some challenges like high capital requirements at the initial stage of installation, which may discourage small and medium-sized farms from automating the feeding process.

Self-propelled feeding systems will have the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value

The self-propelled feeding systems are advanced and flexible solutions for the automatic feeding of livestock animals. The growing popularity of self-propelled feeding systems in Asia Pacific, mainly in countries such as Japan, China, Australia, and India, is expected to propel the growth of these systems during the forecast period.

Poultry to witness a greater demand for feeding systems in the coming years

The poultry industry witnesses the largest and the fastest growth in terms of animal production. According to an article by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) 2021, globally, poultry meat is expected to represent 41% of all the protein from meat sources in 2030, which is expected to drive the global consumption of poultry products. Poultry meat production is one of the primary drivers of the feeding systems market. Manufacturers are increasingly directing their investments toward the development of innovative feeding system technologies for the production of various forms of high-quality poultry feed. The various types of systems that are now being used for poultry farms include automatic pan feeders, chain feeders, and round & hanging tube feeders.

The automated segment is expected to dominate the feeding systems market during the forecast period

Over the last couple of years, the advent of automated feeding systems and the ever-growing awareness about livestock health and safety have resulted in the emergence of automation in feeding management for different livestock farms, such as dairy farms, poultry farms, swine farms, and equine farms. With the increasing demand for quality livestock products, it has become important to monitor and measure the steps involved in livestock feeding. Few players like Trioliet B.V (Netherlands), DeLaval Holding AB (Sweden), and GEA Group (Germany) have introduced various automated feeding system products in the global market. For instance, Triolet B.V offers a range of automated feeding robots under its range called ‘Triomatic.'

North America is projected to be the second largest market in the feeding systems industry.

The importance of feeding systems is increasing in the region due to the increasing demand for performance-boosting feed for cattle and animal welfare. There has been an increasing shift from conventional to automated systems in the region over the last 30 years due to technological advancements and the high affordability of animal rearers in the region. North American farm owners are focusing on catering to the growing demand from consumers for dairy and meat products. This has led various companies in the global market to develop innovative feeding systems such as individual feeders and group feeders.

In North America, the demand for feeding systems has picked up at a rapid pace, particularly in the US. Seeing this demand, Lely (Netherlands) introduced Lely Park, its new commercial hub and complex, launched in June 2022. With this development, Lely will be able to greatly boost its production capacity to fulfill the rising needs of North American farmers.

Key players:

The key players in this market include DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), ScaleAQ (Norway), BouMatic (US), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Rovibec Agrisolutions (Canada), CTB, Inc. (US), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), Dairymaster (US), Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S (Denmark), HETWIN Automation Systems GmbH (Austria), and JH AGRO A/S (Denmark).

