Diabsolut Acquires Emelar Consulting Group, a Full-Service Salesforce Consulting Firm With Expertise That Includes Manufacturing and Revenue Management

MONTREAL, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salesforce expert and innovative cloud solution provider Diabsolut announced that they have acquired Emelar Consulting Group. Emelar is a Salesforce consulting partner specializing in CPQ and Salesforce Field Service, who is known for their success in assisting manufacturing organizations address business concerns.
The overall goal of the acquisition was to increase the amount of experience, services, benefits, and value delivered to both Diabsolut and Emelar's clients.
"As a close-knit organization that strives to provide exceptional value and returns for our clients, we are delighted to join forces with a like-minded organization in Diabsolut," said Jesse Theiler, founder and CEO of Emelar.
"Our combined commitment to client empowerment will provide clients with even deeper Salesforce expertise, particularly Salesforce Field Service, additional experience and capabilities with enterprise clients, and the ability to provide FinancialForce solutions across new verticals," Mr. Theiler stated, "We're eager to bring our CPQ expertise and deep manufacturing sector experience to Diabsolut."
On continuing Emelar's philanthropy post-acquisition, Mr. Theiler said, "I'm excited about our cultural alignment and, importantly, we've gained a great partner in our ongoing mission to provide support for young adults with autism and raising autism awareness. This is a perfect situation for our clients, partners and staff alike."
After the acquisition of Foundry52 in 2021, the acquisition of Emelar will further cement Diabsolut's reputation as Field Service and Revenue Cloud experts, while expanding the capabilities they offer for manufacturing organizations.
"We are elated to have found an organization like Emelar, who is so closely aligned with our culture and dedication for delivering customer success," said Elie Hossari, President of Diabsolut. "Jesse's mission for Emelar, his community outreach, Emelar's passion for helping clients reach their goals in the best way possible — Emelar and Diabsolut's values come from the same playbook, and we're looking forward to a great future together."
Mr. Hossari continued, "We're also excited to put Emelar's manufacturing experience together with our enterprise experience, to continue to grow our capabilities in the Manufacturing, Automotive and Energy segment, and add a pool of high-quality senior technical resources with specialties in Manufacturing, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, and Billing. Ultimately, we are increasing short- and long-term benefits for both current and future clients."
Our services and combined expertise:
- Implementations and Integrations
- Advisory and Managed Services
- Development and Support
- Change Management & Training
- Talent Management
- Field Service and Asset Management
- CPQ, Billing and Revenue
- CRM / Customer 360 Platform / Communities
- Higher Education and Not for Profit
- FinancialForce ERP
ABOUT Emelar Consulting Group
Emelar Consulting Group is a Salesforce consulting partner specializing in CPQ and Salesforce Field Service, which helps organizations significantly improve performance, efficiencies, and bottom-line results through the Salesforce platform. We have proven successes in supporting manufacturing organizations of all sizes to solve big business problems.
ABOUT Diabsolut
Diabsolut is a Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and has been a FinancialForce partner since 2014. We have nearly 20 years of experience implementing Salesforce, Field Service, Revenue, and Higher Education solutions throughout North America. Our team of experts is uniquely positioned to identify and resolve the challenges that many organizations face, with rapid time to value results no matter where they are in their transformation journey.
