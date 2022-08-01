Immunocore announces upcoming oral presentation of initial Phase 1 data of ImmTAC® candidate IMC-F106C targeting PRAME at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022

Oral presentation in proffered paper session on September 9 at 4:50 PM CEST

Four additional posters accepted for presentation

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 1 August 2022) Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR ("Immunocore" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, today announced that initial data from its Phase 1 study of IMC-F106C, the first PRAME x CD3 ImmTAC bispecific in multiple solid tumors has been accepted for an oral presentation during a proffered paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: Results from Phase 1 dose escalation of IMC-F106C, the first PRAME × CD3 ImmTAC bispecific protein in solid tumors

Presenter: Dr. Omid Hamid

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 2022; 4:50 PM CEST

Session: Proffered Paper session, Investigational immunotherapy

Abstract ID: 728O

Poster Presentation Details

The following four posters will be presented on Saturday, September 10, 2022; 9:00 – 17:00 CEST

Title: A propensity score weighted comparison of tebentafusp or pembrolizumab versus combination ipilimumab and nivolumab in untreated metastatic uveal melanoma

Presenter: Dr. Josep Maria Piulats

Abstract ID: 823P

Title: Safety and efficacy of infrequent tebentafusp treatment omissions in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma

Presenter: Prof. Max Schlaak

Abstract ID: 821P

Title: Long-term survivors on tebentafusp in phase 2 trial of previously treated patients with metastatic uveal melanoma

Presenter: Dr. Takami Sato

Abstract ID: 843P

Title: ImmTAC redirect T cells against patient-derived tumor organoids and three-dimensional melanospheres; effects augmented by type I interferons

Presenter: Dr. Peter Kirk

Abstract ID: 1692P

About ImmTAC® Molecules

Immunocore's proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) technology generates a novel class of bispecific biologics called ImmTAC (Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against Cancer) molecules that are designed to redirect the immune system to recognize and kill cancerous cells. ImmTAC molecules are soluble TCRs engineered to recognize intracellular cancer antigens with ultra-high affinity and selectively kill these cancer cells via an anti-CD3 immune-activating effector function. Based on the demonstrated mechanism of T cell infiltration into human tumors, the ImmTAC mechanism of action holds the potential to treat hematologic and solid tumors, regardless of mutational burden or immune infiltration, including immune "cold" low mutation rate tumors.

About KIMMTRAK®

KIMMTRAK is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. KIMMTRAK specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma. This is the first molecule developed using Immunocore's ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognise and kill tumour cells. KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), which may be serious or life-threatening, occurred in patients receiving KIMMTRAK. Monitor for at least 16 hours following first three infusions and then as clinically indicated. Manifestations of CRS may include fever, hypotension, hypoxia, chills, nausea, vomiting, rash, elevated transaminases, fatigue, and headache. CRS occurred in 89% of patients who received KIMMTRAK with 0.8% being grade 3 or 4. Ensure immediate access to medications and resuscitative equipment to manage CRS. Ensure patients are euvolemic prior to initiating the infusions. Closely monitor patients for signs or symptoms of CRS following infusions of KIMMTRAK. Monitor fluid status, vital signs, and oxygenation level and provide appropriate therapy. Withhold or discontinue KIMMTRAK depending on persistence and severity of CRS.

Skin Reactions

Skin reactions, including rash, pruritus, and cutaneous edema occurred in 91% of patients treated with KIMMTRAK. Monitor patients for skin reactions. If skin reactions occur, treat with antihistamine and topical or systemic steroids based on persistence and severity of symptoms. Withhold or permanently discontinue KIMMTRAK depending on the severity of skin reactions.

Elevated Liver Enzymes

Elevations in liver enzymes occurred in 65% of patients treated with KIMMTRAK. Monitor alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and total blood bilirubin prior to the start of and during treatment with KIMMTRAK. Withhold KIMMTRAK according to severity.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

KIMMTRAK may cause fetal harm. Advise pregnant patients of potential risk to the fetus and patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with KIMMTRAK and 1 week after the last dose.

The most common adverse reactions (≥30%) in patients who received KIMMTRAK were cytokine release syndrome, rash, pyrexia, pruritus, fatigue, nausea, chills, abdominal pain, edema, hypotension, dry skin, headache, and vomiting. The most common (≥50%) laboratory abnormalities were decreased lymphocyte count, increased creatinine, increased glucose, increased AST, increased ALT, decreased hemoglobin, and decreased phosphate.

For more information, please see full Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) or full U.S. Prescribing Information (including BOXED WARNING for CRS).

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the marketing and therapeutic potential of KIMMTRAK for metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM); the expected clinical benefits of KIMMTRAK including extended overall survival benefit; expectations regarding the commercial launch of KIMMTRAK in the United States, Germany and France as well as in other EU member states; Immunocore's sales and marketing plans in the United States, Germany and France and the successful transition of patients on early access onto commercial supply; the timing of commercial availability of KIMMTRAK in additional countries and the ability to reach patients in a timely manner; the value proposition of KIMMTRAK in mUM and benefit as an orphan indication including expectations regarding the potential market size opportunity; physician's feedback and physician interest in prescribing KIMMTRAK as the standard of care for mUM; Immunocore's efforts on expanding patients' access to medicine; future development plans of KIMMTRAK, including the timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets or geographies; and expectations regarding the timing of the availability of future clinical trial results including from PRAME and MAGE-A4 clinical trials in multiple solid tumors. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant on the Company's business, strategy, clinical trials and financial position; Immunocore's ability to maintain regulatory approval of KIMMTRAK including the timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets or geographies; its ability to execute its commercialization strategy for KIMMTRAK; its ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize its other product candidates; commercial supply of KIMMTRAK or any future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling of KIMMTRAK or any future approved products; Immunocore's ability and plans in continuing to establish and expand a commercial infrastructure and to successfully launch, market and sell KIMMTRAK; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials or future regulatory approval; Immunocore's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection for KIMMTRAK or any product candidates it is developing; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes in expected or existing competition; Immunocore's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection for KIMMTRAK or any product candidates it is developing; and the success of Immunocore's current and future collaborations, partnerships or licensing arrangements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immunocore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Immunocore's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information, except as required by law.

