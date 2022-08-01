Global Stem Cells Group Expands Its Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Centers to Indonesia

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Meso Numismatics, Inc. ("Meso Numismatics" or the "Company") (MSSV), a technology company specializing in Biotech and Numismatics, is pleased to announce additional global expansion by opening stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine facilities in Indonesia. The new facilities emphasize Global Stem Cells Group's objective of introducing its therapies and technology to meet market demands in populous parts of the world.



In partnership with the Dr. Yanti Aesthetic Clinics, which currently has 6 branches across Indonesia, this latest GSCG expansion will promote high standards of service in regenerative medicine across the country. As part of this effort, through GSCG the International Society for Stem Cells Applications ( ISSCA ) has granted Dr. Yanti Aesthetic Clinics membership and use of its brand, products, therapies, and training on how to apply stem cell therapies.

"This new partnership seeks to expand the Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) brand and create centers of excellence in cell therapy to meet the high demand within the vast Asian markets," said David Christensen, CEO of MSSV. " GSCG is rapidly expanding its global operations as it seeks to become a significant player in the lucrative regenerative medicine industry. To achieve our expansion plans, our organization is partnering with healthcare providers specializing in regenerative medicine with at least five years of experience in the healthcare sector."

Video: https://youtu.be/T2CFjsps9qk

The vision behind the effort.

The Indonesia addition is the latest part of an expanding medical network of partners, and it will formalize and strengthen ties, establishing a global center of excellence to guarantee that we effectively use the underlying basic stem cell technology for medical conditions, where traditional therapeutic approaches seem to have failed. This is consistent with GSCG's overall strategy for developing regenerative medicine through data-driven studies, disease modeling, and cell-based therapeutics.

The Dr. Yanti Aesthetic Clinic is a key partnership because it provides the organizational and physical infrastructure needed to disseminate need-based stem cell locally. And Global Stem Cells Group's outstanding cell and stem cell biology and disease pathophysiology give an edge to patients for which they are prescribed.

The opening in Indonesia also presents the perfect opportunity to translate breakthrough therapies from basic discoveries to useful products by drawing upon the skills and local knowledge promoted within Dr. Yanti Aesthetic Clinics.

GSCG group managing director, Benito Novas, provided a clear description of the new strategic direction and objectives. "Our goal is to make regenerative medicine benefits a reality for both doctors and patients all around the world. We recently launched a very similar effort in Pakistan. Additional announcements are planned in the near future as we attempt to expand our presence." Meso Numismatics and Global Stem Cells Group Expand its Global Footprint

The current market outlook.

Stem cell therapy is striving to become an increasingly effective clinical solution to treat conditions that traditional or mainstream medicine offers only within palliative care and pain management. Patients all over the world are searching for a natural regenerative alternative without the potential risks and side effects sometimes associated with mainstream pharmaceuticals. With the opening of each new treatment center in populous regions such as Indonesia, GSCG is working to help stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine to eventually move from alternative and elective procedures to mainstream protocols.

"This new clinic effort will play a significant role in the development of regenerative medicine in Indonesia and indeed the rest of the world by adding yet another opportunity for continuous improvement through research and development," Christensen continued. "By adding busy clinics in population centers, we plan to consistently generate high volumes of reliable clinical data to assist us with the development and refinement of even more medicines and treatments."

About Dr. Yanti Aesthetic Clinics

Dr. Yanti Aesthetic Clinics is a premier cosmetic and aesthetics clinic based in Kelapa Gading, Jakarta Utara. Since its inception in 2004 in Surabaya by Dr. Khoe Yanti Khusmiran, the clinic has expanded to over 6 branches throughout Indonesia. Dr. Yanti clinics provide a range of skin and body enhancement treatments through minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures the expertise of which are a natural fit for the addition of a variety of stem cell therapies.

"Indonesians have a growing need for the latest medical technology that is reliable, potent, has reduced side effects, and leverages the body's own healing biochemistry to resolve injury and aging," said Dr. Yanti. "We are honored to be a part of GSCG, which has a proven 10-year track record in the market with a strong and growing international reputation. This new partnership is expected to create a wide variety of custom treatment options we can offer our patients and treat injury and illness in ways we could not before."

The newly formed partnership will deliver revolutionary medicines through Dr. Yanti clinics to assist patients in avoiding permanent harm and live a healthier life, while changing the paradigm from asymptomatic treatments to cures that may improve and restore quality of life.

More about Global Stem Cells Group

GSCG delivers leadership in regenerative medicine research, patient applications, and training through our strategic global networks. We endeavor to enable physicians to treat otherwise incurable diseases using stem cell therapy and to improve the quality of life and care across the world.

For this reason, GSCG works with innovative, next-generation therapy providers like Dr. Yanti Aesthetic Clinics to give access to one-of-a-kind holistic and safe treatment options.

More information regarding this transaction and the Global Stem Cells Group may be found at GSCG .

This press release should be read in conjunction with all other filings on www.sec.gov

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics, Corp is an emerging Biotechnology and numismatic technology company. The Company has quickly become the central hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory for not only the Meso region, but for exceptional items from around the world.

Meso has now added Biotechnology to its portfolio and will continue to grow the company in this new direction. With the Company's breadth of business experience and technology team, the Company will continue to help companies grow.

