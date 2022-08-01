Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming August Investor Conferences

BTIG Biotechnology Conference on August 8, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET
2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on August 10, 2022 at 9:45 am ET
DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA, a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in panel discussions at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference on August 8th and the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on August 10th.
A webcast of the panels will be available in the "Events & Media" section of the Taysha corporate website at https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.
|Conference Details:
|Event:
|BTIG Biotechnology Conference
|Topic:
|AAV Gene Therapies for CNS Disorders: Challenges and Opportunities
|Date:
|Monday August 8
|Time:
|12:00 pm ET
|Format:
|Panel discussion
|Participant:
|Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development
|Event:
|2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
|Topic:
|UltraOrphan: When You're One in a Million
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 10
|Time:
|9:45 am ET
|Format:
|Panel discussion
|Participant:
|RA Session II, President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team's proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients' lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.
Company Contact:
Kimberly Lee, D.O.
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Taysha Gene Therapies
klee@tayshagtx.com
Media Contact:
Carolyn Hawley
Evoke Canale
carolyn.hawley@evokegroup.com
