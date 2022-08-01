Lucira Health Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira Health" or "Lucira") LHDX, a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative infectious disease tests today announced that on July 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of Lucira granted inducement awards consisting of 1,051,405 restricted stock units ("RSUs") under Lucira's 2022 Inducement Plan. The Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees' employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/16th of the underlying shares vesting quarterly thereafter, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with Lucira through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Lucira's 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.
About Lucira Health
Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The Lucira™ Check-It COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and Lucira™ COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.
Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
Investorrelations@lucirahealth.com
332-895-3230
