atai Life Sciences to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, plans to announce its second quarter 2022 financial results and business update on Monday, August 15, 2022.
A video interview with atai management will be available at 8:30 a.m. (ET) at https://vimeo.com/atailifesciences. The archived video interview will be available in the "Events" section of the atai website at https://www.atai.life/.
About atai Life Sciences
atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.
atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific, and regulatory expertise with a focus on innovative compounds, including psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.
atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit https://www.atai.life/.
Contact Information
Investor Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Email: IR@atai.life
Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director, External Affairs
Email: allan@atai.life
