Network Equipment Market Projected to Record Highest Value of US$ 65,788 Mn by 2032 | Study by Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide network equipment market is determined to be esteemed at US$ 65,788 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 29,544 Mn in 2022, and progressing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



A Network Equipment is a packet-based network which offers services including telecommunication services to its customers and is able to make use of quality-of-service (QoS)-enabled transport technologies, multiple broadband, and in which service-related functions are independent from underlying transport-related technologies.

Network Equipment describes the evolution and migration of fixed and mobile network infrastructures including converged networks, proprietary networks and other networks based on IP. Network Equipment solutions require equipment for deployment that includes mobile backhaul equipment, metro access/aggregation, data center switches, enterprise switches and routers.

The Network Equipment manufacturers are focusing on designing equipment that are affordable, and offer flexible, and scalable solutions and deliver the functionality needed in the equipment.

To meet the growing demand for IP services among the consumers which consume huge amount of bandwidth with every passing day, system manufacturers are continuing to invest in next generation packet-based network elements. This factor acts as one of the prime opportunities for the equipment designing vendors in the coming years.

Global Network Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rapid technological innovation is a prime factor which is driving the growth in telecommunication industry. A key innovation is transformation from circuit-based public switched telecommunication network to packet-based network using internet protocols which is known as Network Equipment.

This transformation includes shifting from traditional copper wire to optical fiber cables that offers high speed services. NGN offers several features to support data and voice communication services that encourages adoption of advanced services among consumers. This factor is expected to positively impact the Network Equipment market during the forecast period.

The challenges faced by the Network Equipment manufacturers include Ensuring complete compliance and internetworking with a broad range of IPv4, MPLS, IPv6, metro Ethernet and networking standards. Leveraging software investments across diverse hardware platforms in the rapid evolution in market requirement. Delivering packet-based software on time to address requirements for NGN equipment. These factors are expected to act as a challenge to the growth in revenue of global Network Equipment market.

Global Network Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global Network Equipment market can be segmented into equipment type, enterprise type, and regions.

On the basis of equipment type, global Network Equipment market can be segmented into High fibre copper cables, broadband wireless access devices, broadband devices over power lines, mobile network devices and other satellite connecting devices.

On the basis of enterprise type, global Network Equipment market can be segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Global Network Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global Network Equipment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts for largest market share in the global Network Equipment market owing to the advanced technology and easy adoption in the countries such as the U.S and majority of the equipment manufacturers located in the region. The revolution in the IT and telecommunication sectors are offering lucrative growth opportunities for regions such as Western Europe Network Equipment market.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to have maximum potential for the revenue growth of global Network Equipment market during the forecast period. Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe are among the regions which are expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

