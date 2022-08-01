Teleflex awarded Central Venous Access contract from Vizient

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated TFX, a leading global provider of medical technologies, has been awarded a contract for the supply of Central Venous Access products from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The agreement is effective starting August 1, 2022.



Vizient provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality, and market performance for more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers. This includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics, and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume to improve patient outcomes and lower costs.

This new agreement allows Vizient members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Vizient for Central Venous Access products.

"As the market leader in Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)1, we are pleased to offer Vizient members one of the broadest portfolios of central access products available," said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. "Our Arrow® Brand of vascular access products are designed to equally benefit clinicians and patients, help protect against vascular access related complications like infection, thrombosis, and tip malposition, and help clinicians follow independent third-party vascular access guidelines."

Teleflex, through its Arrow® Brand of CVC products, has been innovating for more than four decades to help healthcare providers optimize patient outcomes, minimize the risk of central line-associated infections (CLABSI), and efficiently streamline insertion procedures2-5.

The group purchasing agreement includes access to Teleflex Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVCs and Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete Systems.

Antimicrobial Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVCs are the only full-spectrum antimicrobial CVCs that protect against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, fungi, and demonstrate a 67-100% reduction in CLABSI2-5.

Combined with antimicrobial Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVCs, Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete Systems help make it easy to:



Standardize vascular access across a system

Maintain a high standard of patient care

Control costs and risks from infections6



Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete Systems help clinicians comply with third-party guideline recommendations7-10, including:



CDC Category 1A &1B Recommendations

SHEA Guidelines

INS Standards of Practice

OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standard

References

