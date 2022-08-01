Liquidia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation LQDA announced today that it will be participating at the following investor conferences next week:
BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022
Date: Monday, August 8, 2022
Location: Hybrid Event at St. Regis Hotel, New York, New York
Chief Financial Officer Michael Kaseta will also participate in a live Fireside Chat at 2:00 p.m. To listen to the event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.
Wedbush PacGrow 2022 Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Location: Virtual Event
About Liquidia Corporation
Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.
Contact Information for Media & Investors
Jason Adair
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com
