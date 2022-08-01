Global Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturer Markets 2022 with BYD, CATL, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturer Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
Six battery manufacturers dominate the global EV battery market: BYD, CATL, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation. They accounted for approximately 87% of the global installed battery capacity in 2020 and 2021.
Automotive sales in 2021 continued the seismic shift to electric vehicles (EV) that began in 2020, defying even the most bullish estimates as global EV sales grew by more than 100% year over year (YoY) with close to 6.7 million units sold to achieve 8.9% penetration in the passenger car market.
China and Europe led the way, closely followed by the United States. The rapid EV growth sent shock waves throughout the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery industry, alerting established and new battery manufacturers to incoming demand. The EV battery market is estimated to reach $100 billion in value by 2025.
Of the 6.7 million EVs sold in 2021, 70% were battery electric vehicles (BEV). BEV sales grew from 2.1 million in 2020 to more than 4.5 million in 2021, achieving a 114% YoY growth rate. This figure reflects the jump in battery demand and expected growth trajectory. EVs mainly use Li-ion batteries with varying amounts of cathode elements, such as nickel, cobalt, aluminum, and manganese.
Cobalt is a scarce resource procured from conflict regions, and battery manufacturers are actively moving away from these chemistries. Lithium iron phosphate batteries have shown the highest potential in cost, performance, and safety and use abundantly available cathode materials. Sodium is another alternative cathode chemistry that battery manufacturers are exploring.
Safety is a critical consideration in EV batteries. Unlike fuel for internal combustion engine vehicles, EV batteries and battery packs are not one-size-fits-all solutions.
Battery packs and battery management systems (BMS) are customized to various factors, including the EV platform, vehicle model specifications, and regional weather. Any error during production or quality assurance checks can cause faulty batteries or battery packs, resulting in disastrous mass recalls affecting thousands of EVs.
The study also includes a SWOT analysis of each battery manufacturer before rounding out with a discussion on key growth opportunities in the global EV battery market.
This study profiles these leading battery manufacturers, shedding light on their:
- Global network and production capacity
- Installed capacity for 2020 and 2021
- Product portfolio: Cells, chemistries, packs, and BMS
- Growth strategy
- Automotive partners and top-selling EV models
- Latest company news: Expansion roadmap, R&D, partnerships, supply contracts, and battery recycling initiatives
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Battery Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Annual Battery Installation by Battery Supplier
- The Big 6 - Top EV Battery Manufacturers
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Company Profile - BYD
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Annual Battery Installation
- OEM Partners and Main Models
- Strategy Focus - Vertical Integration
- Investments, Partnerships, and R&D
- SWOT Analysis
4. Company Profile - CATL
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Annual Battery Installation
- OEM Partners and Main Models
- Strategy Focus - Consolidation
- Investments, Partnerships, and R&D
- SWOT Analysis
5. Company Profile - LG Chem
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Annual Battery Installation
- OEM Partners and Main Models
- Strategy Focus - Consolidation
- Investments, Partnerships, and R&D
- SWOT Analysis
6. Company Profile - Panasonic
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Annual Battery Installation
- OEM Partners and Main Models
- Strategy Focus - Diversification and R&D
- Investments, Partnerships, and R&D
- SWOT Analysis
7. Company Profile - Samsung SDI
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Annual Battery Installation
- OEM Partners and Main Models
- Strategy Focus - Internal Collaboration
- Investments, Partnerships, and R&D
- SWOT Analysis
8. Company Profile - SK Innovation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Annual Battery Installation
- OEM Partners and Main Models
- Strategy Focus - Expansion
- Investments, Partnerships, and R&D
- SWOT Analysis
9. Companies to Summary
- SWOT Analysis Summary
- Overall Supplier Rating
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Regional Gigafactories for a Global Supply Network
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Recycling Infrastructure for Used EV Batteries
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Second-Life and New Energy Applications
11. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uwv1a
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.