MannKind Corporation to Participate in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation MNKD, a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Binder will participate in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference taking place on Monday, August 8 – Tuesday, August 9, 2022.



This conference is being hosted by BTIG, a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research, and related brokerage services. BTIG's Corporate Access program hosts client events across the consumer, digital assets, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate, and technology sectors.

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To join the conference and arrange a meeting with management, please email info@btig.com.

