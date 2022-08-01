Agora, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. API ("Agora"), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the close of U.S. markets on August 15, 2022. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event title: Agora, Inc. 2Q 2022 Financial Results
The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k3cju2u3
Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf7de89410642479ba03f3176a9054e82
Please visit Agora's investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on August 15, 2022 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.
About Agora
Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora's cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement functionalities into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.
Investor Contact: Fionna Chen investor@agora.io Media Contact: Suzanne Nguyen press@agora.io
