Global Passwordless Authentication Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Advancements Due to Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passwordless Authentication Market by Type, by Component, by Authentication Type, by Motility, and by End-use Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Passwordless Authentication Market size is estimated to be USD 12.79 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 53.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022-2030.
Passwordless authentication is a security process which relies on few unique biological characteristics of an individual in order to verify his/her authenticity. It is a method of authenticating user's identity without the use of passwords.
Passwordless authentication comes with several benefits such as improved user experience, better security, and reduction in total cost of ownership. In order to get confirmation, both samples (human and machine) of the biometric data should match.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices is a major factor contributing to the growth of the biometric authentication market. In addition, growing need for an additional layer of security beyond passwords is another factor augmenting the growth of passwordless authentication market.
Moreover, rapid adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) in devices such as smartphones and tablets among others is another key factor responsible for the growth of the passwordless authentication market. Fingerprint sensors and smartcards are used to verify identities, and these security points allow for a seamless experience and makes way for a smooth flow of data between points.
Most organizations have adopted the use of fingerprint authentication and smartcards in their offices, for their employees. Employees make use of either smart cards or biometric authentication to enter/exit the office premises. Few organizations make use of facial recognition, iris recognition, and voice analysis to authenticate its employees.
In addition to this, passwordless authentication has gained prominence due to the rising cases of data theft issues across the globe. The need for security, beyond passwords have increased due to data theft issues in devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets among others. Fingerprint sensors, facial recognition are some of the ways modern devices can be secured in order to mitigate data theft issues.
Fingerprint recognition and facial recognition are widely implemented in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. Fingerprint recognition, and facial recognition offers several benefits such as heightened security, accountability, ease of use and its non-transferable nature.
Geographical Analysis
North America and Europe led the global market for passwordless authentication and is likely to display similar trends in the coming years.
Growing investments in the developed nations such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, and U.K. among others for the adoption of passwordless authentication technology is a key factor augmenting the growth of the market. Further, growing concerns over data security in these countries has led to the growth of the passwordless authentication market in these countries.
Asia Pacific is expected to display the fastest growth during the forecast period, with China, Japan and India leading the growth of the market. Growing penetration of smartphones and tablets in this region along with technologies such as fingerprint recognition, facial recognition is a major factor supporting the growth of the passwordless authentication market in these countries.
Competitive Landscape
The global passwordless authentication industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, collaboration, and agreements to influence the market growth.
The company profiles of passwordless authentication market players included in this report are
- NEC Corporation
- Accu-Time Systems Inc.
- EyeVerify, Inc.
- Crossmatch Technologies
- M2SYS Technology
- Thales Group
- Safran
- DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
- East Shore Technologies, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Proliferation of Smart Devices
- Surge in Cyber Security Threats
- Government Initiatives Associated With the Data Protection and Biometrics Solutions
Restraints
- High Deployment Cost
Opportunities
- Advancements Due to Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
Global Passwordless Authentication Market - By Type
- Fingerprint Authentication
- Palm Print Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Face Recognition
- Voice Analysis
- Smart Card
- Others
Global Passwordless Authentication Market- By Component
- Hardware
- Software
Global Passwordless Authentication Market - By Authentication Type
- Single-factor Authentication
- Multi-factor Authentication
Global Passwordless Authentication Market - By Motility
- Fixed
- Mobile
Global Passwordless Authentication Market - By End-use Industry
- BFSI
- Consumer Electronics
- Logistics
- Public Sector
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
Global Passwordless Authentication Market -By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Brazil
- Remaining Countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wp1q2p
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.