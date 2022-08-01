Global Real Estate Market Report 2022: Growth is Primarily Driven by Urbanization in Emerging Nations

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Market by Property Type, and by Business - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There has been a rise in demand for commercial and industrial infrastructure development, globally. This is expected to drive the real estate market growth. Additionally, growing number of public-private partnerships in several economies including India, China, and Africa would continue driving the development of the global real estate market.
However, slow economic activity after Brexit in Europe and very low growth rate in the residential sector in developed nations as cities have reached saturation, directly impacts the real estate industry growth. On the other hand, upsurge in government spending on infrastructure development is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities to the real estate market players in future.
Market Dynamics and Trends:
The global real estate market growth is primarily driven by urbanization in emerging nations as people from small towns and villages migrate to urban places to enhance their living standards. In addition, rise in number of industrial complexes and manufacturing facilities have led to the development of cities in nearby locations.
Further, governments of numerous countries including the U.S., China, Australia, and some European nations provide real estate loans at a much cheaper rate for long-term, along with other concessions for first time home buyers. For instance, governments of the U.S., Canada, and Poland offer schemes such as Golden Visa and affordable housing schemes to motivate consumers.
On the other hand, presence of large number of tourist places in nations such as Dubai, France, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Singapore also appeal real estate buyers. However, during the COVID-19 pendamic, the real estate market globally witnessed decline, due to standstill in construction and transaction activities.
Geographical Analysis:
North America holds the lion share in the real estate market owing to higher rents in developed and developing cities, people prefer to invest in housing properties, which can give better returns in the future.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a steady growth due to growing population in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. These nations are expected to support the market expansion due to increase in demand for building construction.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Upsurge in Public-Private Partnerships (Ppps)
- Increasing Number of Building Construction
- Expanding Urban Population
Restraints
- Saturation in Developed Nations
Opportunities
- Increased Government Investment in Infrastructure Development
- Expansion of Old Cities and Building of Planned Cities
Competitive Landscape:
The real estate market consists of major market players such as
- American Tower Corporation
- Avalonbay Communities, Inc.
- Ayala Land, Inc.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
- Gecina
- Link Asset Management Limited
- Prologis, Inc.
- Segro Plc
- Simon Property Group, Inc.
- Sinarmas Land Limited
- CBRE
- Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc.
- New World Development Company Limited
- Colliers
- Newmark Group
Key Market Segments:
Real Estate Market, By Property Type
- Residential Buildings and Dwellings
- Commercial Complexes
- Industrial Infrastructure
- Government Infrastructure
Real Estate Market, By Business
- Sales
- Rental
Real Estate Market, By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Netharland
- Denmark
- Finland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Israel
- KSA
- Turkey
- Remaining Countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljn0tc
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.