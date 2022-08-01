Global Real Estate Market Report 2022: Growth is Primarily Driven by Urbanization in Emerging Nations

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Market by Property Type, and by Business - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There has been a rise in demand for commercial and industrial infrastructure development, globally. This is expected to drive the real estate market growth. Additionally, growing number of public-private partnerships in several economies including India, China, and Africa would continue driving the development of the global real estate market.

However, slow economic activity after Brexit in Europe and very low growth rate in the residential sector in developed nations as cities have reached saturation, directly impacts the real estate industry growth. On the other hand, upsurge in government spending on infrastructure development is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities to the real estate market players in future.



Market Dynamics and Trends:

The global real estate market growth is primarily driven by urbanization in emerging nations as people from small towns and villages migrate to urban places to enhance their living standards. In addition, rise in number of industrial complexes and manufacturing facilities have led to the development of cities in nearby locations.

Further, governments of numerous countries including the U.S., China, Australia, and some European nations provide real estate loans at a much cheaper rate for long-term, along with other concessions for first time home buyers. For instance, governments of the U.S., Canada, and Poland offer schemes such as Golden Visa and affordable housing schemes to motivate consumers.

On the other hand, presence of large number of tourist places in nations such as Dubai, France, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Singapore also appeal real estate buyers. However, during the COVID-19 pendamic, the real estate market globally witnessed decline, due to standstill in construction and transaction activities.



Geographical Analysis:

North America holds the lion share in the real estate market owing to higher rents in developed and developing cities, people prefer to invest in housing properties, which can give better returns in the future.



However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a steady growth due to growing population in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. These nations are expected to support the market expansion due to increase in demand for building construction.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Upsurge in Public-Private Partnerships (Ppps)

Increasing Number of Building Construction

Expanding Urban Population

Restraints

Saturation in Developed Nations

Opportunities

Increased Government Investment in Infrastructure Development

Expansion of Old Cities and Building of Planned Cities

Competitive Landscape:

The real estate market consists of major market players such as

American Tower Corporation

Avalonbay Communities, Inc.

Ayala Land, Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Gecina

Link Asset Management Limited

Prologis, Inc.

Segro Plc

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Sinarmas Land Limited

CBRE

Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc.

New World Development Company Limited

Colliers

Newmark Group

Key Market Segments:

Real Estate Market, By Property Type

Residential Buildings and Dwellings

Commercial Complexes

Industrial Infrastructure

Government Infrastructure

Real Estate Market, By Business

Sales

Rental

Real Estate Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Netharland

Denmark

Finland

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Taiwan

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Brazil

South Africa

Nigeria

Israel

KSA

Turkey

Remaining Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljn0tc

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900