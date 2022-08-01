Baby Car Seats Market Report 2022: Booster Seats Expected to Continue its Dominance as Most Popular Segment

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Car Seats Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industry Outlook
The market was valued at US$ 5,422.9 Mn in 2020 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2029. The seats designed in such a way to support the buttocks, thighs, upper back, lower back, and head. The components used to make baby car seats intends to provide comfort and safety to the children.
Manufacturers in recent years consider the most suitable foam that provides proper comfort, support, and has recycling properties. A rising number of car accidents over the years is triggering the demand for baby car seats among the population.
Proper car seats ensure the prevention of risks from injury, and 70% of hospitalizations cases or deaths when compared with the seat belts. Additionally, working mothers play an important role that is generating market opportunities during the forecast period.
The global baby car seats market is segmented into different product types and distribution channels and regions. Based on product type, the market categorized into infant car seats, convertible seats, booster seats, and combination seats.
Booster seats dominated the market and further segmented into backless booster seats and high back booster seats. Among the booster seats, backless booster car seats dominated the market owing to the rising adoption of such seats among the population. This is mainly because it is cost-effective and it adjusts depending upon the child's height, weight, and age.
The distribution channel of the market has been segregated into the online and offline distribution channels. Online distribution channels expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of several discounts and brand options for customers.
Child Safety Regulations Expected To Boost The Demand Of Baby Car Seats
In 2020, the booster car seat segment dominated the market and expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The usage of booster car seats reduces the risk of injury associated with any kind of vehicle collision. In addition to this, booster car seats are particularly effective during side-impact crashes that result in either death or severe injury.
These car seats further bifurcated into high back booster seats and backless booster car seats. Backless booster car seats are purchased more as they are economical and more preferred by the parents. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children between the age group of 4 to 8 are safer using booster car seats when compared with seat belts.
Online Distribution Channel Expected To Witness The Fastest Growth During The Forecast Period
Online distribution channels expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the preference towards online shopping among the population across the globe. Manufacturers focus on displaying the products through their own websites or third party e-retailers such as amazon.com, eBay among others. In addition to this, manufacturers also look after displaying the exact product features and the usages through these platforms in order to give a better understanding of the product.
Rules And Regulations Imposed by the Government in Europe resulted in more purchase of Baby Car Seats
In 2020, Europe held a significant market share in terms of value. The wide adoption of baby car seats along with strict regulations and policies has resulted in rising in the demand for baby car seats. According to the European Commission, all the member states are obligated to use car seats to ensure the safety and protection of children. North America followed Europe and owing to the strict regulations present in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
