Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market to Reach $3.57 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2022, By Derived Cell Type, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is expected to grow from $ 2431.2 million in 2021 to $ 2640.80 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 3571.48 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of Induced pluripotent stem cell market. Chronic disorders like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes can be treated with Induced pluripotent stem cell.

Induced Pluripotent stem cells are taken from any tissues from a child or an adult and are genetically modified to behave like embryonic stem cells. According to the report published by Partnership to Fight Chronic Disorder (PFCD), it was found that out of 133 million Americans, 45% of the population had at least one chronic disorder. Moreover, it was estimated that 7 out of 10 deaths in the USA, which is approximately 1.7 million, are due to chronic disorders and these deaths can be controlled by induced pluripotent stem cell treatment. This rise in incidences of chronic diseases is driving the demand for induced pluripotent stem cell treatment.



The potential risk of tumour is one of the major restraints on the growth of Induced pluripotent stem cell market. As per a scientific research, it was found that there might be a chance of getting cancer from the treatment and people are unwilling to take treatment through Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy.

According to the report by American Association for cancer research, in most of the cases while doing the experiment it was found that the occurrence of the tumours was prevalent after a short period of time. This risk of developing a tumour due to Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy is limiting the number of patients opting for this treatment, thereby restraining the growth of the market.



Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Derived Cell Type: Hepatocytes; Fibroblasts; Keratinocytes; Amniotic Cells; Others

2) By Application: Academic Research; Drug Development And Discovery; Toxicity Screening; Regenerative Medicine

3) By End-User: Hospitals; Research Laboratories



