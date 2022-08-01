North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022-2028: Collaborations between Suppliers and Energy & Utility Corporations Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Charger Type (Level 2 and Level 1), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness market growth of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



To broaden the scope of peer-to-peer electric charging solutions, many companies are focused on collaborations with utilities and energy corporations. For example, in January 2020, EVmatch announced a trial initiative with companies in the U.S. state of Vermont, such as Green Mountain Power and Burlington Electric Department, to create EV charging affordable and logical for multi-family dwellings. EV charging stations are also becoming more popular among apartment owners as a way to generate additional cash, recoup electricity bills, and attract new renters.



Governments around the world are focusing on providing subsidies for the establishment of peer-to-peer networks to overcome range anxiety issues associated with electric vehicles. The United States government, for example, has formed the Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy, which aims to encourage the integration and growth of peer-to-peer electric car charging networks and infrastructures.

Peer-to-peer charging stations are being introduced by several businesses to boost consumer satisfaction. The increasing number of firms working in the peer-to-peer electric car charging industry across the United States is helping to drive up usage.

Furthermore, makers of electric vehicle charging stations are concentrating on expanding collaborations with automobile manufacturers to deliver a seamless charging experience. For example, Tesla has installed 18 general populace charging stations in the state of California. The SF Bay Area Activities & Coalition has designated 109 sites where public charging stations will be constructed beginning in 2009, due to ARRA funds.



In May 2019, Transport Canada introduced a pan-Canadian EV rebate program, offering a $5,000 rebate toward the purchase of a new electric vehicle. In the second quarter of 2019, electric vehicle sales accelerated across Canada. However, in all markets, the rate of the additional sales did not last through the second quarter, implying that the lesser incentive amount may have a smaller or more transient impact than the $10,000 incentive previously offered in Ontario. EV sales in other Canadian markets with legislative incentive programmes increased marginally after the initial bump in the second quarter of 2019.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

Residential Apartments Private Homes

Commercial Destination Charging Station Fleet Charging Station Workplace Charging Station Others



By Charger Type

Level 2

Level 1

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

