Net metering system that uses a discount mechanism to balance annual energy that is delivered and purchased will be the Future Catalyst for Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- In April 2022, Trina Solar Co., Ltd launched the Vertex S+ module series for European rooftops. It has features like dual-glass design, 210mm n-type Vertex cells and is designed for maximum compatibility as well as easy installation.
- In September 2021, Hanwha Q CELLS participated in Berlin's "Solar city Masterplan", an initiative created to help the city achieve climate-neutrality. The company participated with a plan to equip the rooftops of commercial and residential facilities in Berlin with solar PV modules to provide clean and eco-friendly electricity to users.
- In September 2019, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd signed a contract with METKA GEN for 300 MW of JinkoSolar's ultra-high efficiency Cheetah modules to be installed at a solar power plant in Caceres Spain. ("The Talasol Project"). This project is one of the largest utility scale projects in Europe and is expected to set a benchmark in Europe in terms of competitively-priced and subsidy-free solar power.
Net metering and Self-Consumption Policies: The European Solar market is driven by net metering system which uses a discount mechanism to balance annual energy that is delivered and purchased. Growth for solar PV particularly in Denmark, Spain and Italy is pioneered by net-metering. The drastic reduction in FIT and increase in grid parity makes it easier to integrate renewable energy system for net-metering and self-consumption.
To learn more about this study - Request for Free Sample Report
Integrated Market Structure: The presence of a number of highly experienced facilitators ranging from wafers manufacturers, modules manufacturer, project developers to installers provide integrated structure for rapid market growth. High installation facilitators for solar photovoltaic are responsible for creating the fast projects and low installation cost.
Innovative Application Like BIPV and Agri-PV: Innovation is one of the major driver for growth of solar panel in Europe. Applications going beyond rooftop PV such as building-integrated PV and Agri PV can be deployed across all structures and terrains. The agriPV solution by German start-up Next2sun involve vertically ground- mounted solar modules and solar tubes by TubeSolar which produce electricity when set up on farmland while protecting crops from hailstorm.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 - Driven by Favorable Policies to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and Integrated Market Structure Enabling Fast Projects: Ken Research" believe that the Solar Photovoltaic Panel market is expected to grow on the basis of net metering and self-consumption policies due to their affordability & flexibility to meet varying needs of different industry users.
Key Segments Covered in Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market:-
Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Technology
- Monocrystalline Silicon
- Thin-Film
- Polycrystalline Silicon
- Others
Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Connectivity
- On-Grid
- Off-Grid
Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Deployment
- Ground-Mounted
- Rooftop Solar
Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By End User Segment
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Utility
Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Geography and Major Countries
- Germany
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- France
- Poland
To learn more about this study - Request for Free Sample Report
Key Target Audience:-
- Solar Cells Manufacturers
- Solar Panel Manufacturers
- Solar Panel Raw Material Suppliers
- Solar Panel Assemblers
- Solar Panel Distributors
- Solar Energy Equipment Assemblers
- Solar Power Generation Equipment Manufacturers
- Utilities Departments
- Solar Energy Research Organizations
- Renewable Energy Research Organizations
- Investment Funds
- Independent Power Producers (IPP)
- Allied/Auxiliary industries for Solar Panels
- Potential Investors in Solar Panel Companies
- Renewable Energy Providers
- Ministries of Energy and Power Generation
- Ministries of Energy and Power Distribution
- Environment Control and Emission Regulatory Organizations
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2017-2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2027F
Major Solar Photovoltaic Panel Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-
- Jinko Solar
- Canadian Solar
- First Solar
- Hanwha Corporation
- SHARP Corporation
- Trina Solar
- JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd
- Photowatt
- Solarwatt
- Luxor Solar
- Megasol Energy Ltd.
- SoliTek
To learn more about this study - Request for Free Sample Report
Notable Emerging Solar Photovoltaic Panel Companies in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-
- Soluxtec GmbH
- AxSun Solar GmbH & Co. KG
- aleo solar
- Calyxo TS Solar GmbH
- Onyx Solar Group LLC
- SolarMente
- Zytech Solar
- 4solar
- ARIENS SOLAR
- Corab
- Eolus
- SOLEMS S.A.
- beem-energy
- Sillia Energia
- VOLTEC solar
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Snapshot of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
- Market size and Segmentation of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Historic Growth of Overall Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market and Segments
- Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Industry
- Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors
- Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market and by Segments
- Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
- Analysis of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market in Major European Countries
- Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries
- Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country
- Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
- Overview of Notable Emerging Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Companies within Each Major Country
- Ground-mounted Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Solar Photovoltaic Panel Ground-Mounted Market
- Ground-mounted Solar PV Panel Market
- Solar PV Panel Ground-Mounted Market
- Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Solar Photovoltaic Panel Rooftop Market
- Covid-19 Impact on Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Covid-19 Impact on Solar PV Panel Market
- Covid-19 Impact on Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Commercial Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Hanwha Corporation Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Canadian Solar Inc. Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- Trina Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- First Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
- JA Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market
Follow Us:-
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Frequently Asked Questions:-
- What is the Study Period of this Market Report?
The Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.
- What is the Future Growth Rate of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market?
The Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 19% over the next 5 years.
- What are the Key Factors Driving the Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market?
Net-metering system and favourable government policies are expected to be the primary drivers of this market.
- Which is the Fastest Growing Technology Segment within the Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market?
Monocrystalline Silicon is the fastest growing technology segment within the Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market.
- Who are the Key Players in Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market?
Jinko Solar, Canadian Solar, First Solar, Hanwha Corporation, SHARP Corporation, Trina Solar, JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd, Photowatt, Solarwatt, Luxor Solar, Megasol Energy Ltd., and SoliTek are the major companies operating in Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market.
Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.