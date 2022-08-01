Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players BASF, Honeywell International, DuPont & Others

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global injection molding polyamide 6 market is expected to grow from $7.04 billion in 2021 to $7.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The market is expected to grow to $11.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.
The injection molding polyamide 6 market consists of sales injection molding polyamide 6 and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide injection molding polyamide 6. Polyamide 6 is also known as nylon 6 or polycaprolactam, offers surface finish, strength, stiffness, and chemical resistance to hydrocarbons.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the injection molding polyamide 6 markets in 2021. This region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the injection molding polyamide 6 report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Growing demand for polyamide 6 in automotive applications is expected to drive the market for injection molding polyamide 6 during the forecast period. Advanced materials such as polymer composites, magnesium (Mg) alloys, aluminum (Al) alloys, and similar other materials can replace cast iron and traditional steel components, which will reduce the weight of the body and chassis of the vehicle up to 50% and therefore reduce the fuel consumption.
For example, high-efficiency engines which are made from lightweight materials, injection molding polyamide 6, are expected to save more than 5 billion gallons of fuel annually by 2030 in one-quarter of the USA. Therefore, increasing demand for polyamide 6 in automotive is expected to drive the injection molding polyamide 6 market.
The usage of polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is an emerging trend in the injection molding polyamide 6 markets. 3D printing is an emerging technology that is used in various applications such as automotive and construction. 3D printing makes manufacturing more versatile, economical, energy-saving, and efficient. The usage of polyamide-6 powder to make such 3D printed parts is expected to shorten the development cycle, save cost and meet the customized requirements of small volume production.
For instance, polyamide-6 powder developed by BASF is the first raw material that made 3D printing parts, which was successfully used in engine testing. Therefore, the usage of polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is playing an important role in the injection molding polyamide 6 markets.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Grade: Reinforced PA 6; Unreinforced PA 6; Other Grades
2) By End User: Automotive; Electrical and Electronics; Industrial/Machinery; Consumer Goods and Appliances; Construction; Other End Users
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Characteristics
3. Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
5. Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Size And Growth
6. Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Segmentation
7. Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
9. China Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
10. India Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
11. Japan Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
12. Australia Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
13. Indonesia Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
14. South Korea Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
15. Western Europe Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
16. UK Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
17. Germany Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
18. France Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
19. Eastern Europe Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
20. Russia Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
21. North America Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
22. USA Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
23. South America Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
24. Brazil Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
25. Middle East Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
26. Africa Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
27. Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market
29. Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Lanxess Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- AdvanSix Inc
- INVISTA
- DOMO Chemicals
- Honeywell International Inc
- DuPont
- Sabic
- Advansix
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Addiplast Group
- Grupa Azoty
- Ad Majoris
- Adell Plastics Inc.
- Akay Plastik
- Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd.
- Yuh-Dean Enterprise Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2jdks
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.