Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market to Reach $5.13 Billion by 2026

The global glass fiber reinforced concrete market is expected to grow from $2.74 billion in 2021 to $3.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.24%. The market is expected to grow to $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.41%.
The glass fiber reinforced concrete market consists of sales of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to make structural concrete products that are both strong and lightweight, such as building panels, exterior building facade panels and architectural precast concrete. GFRC is similar to chopped fiberglass, but far weaker. It is composed of fine sand, cement, polymer, water, other admixtures, and alkali-resistant (AR) fibers.
North America was the largest region in the glass fiber reinforced concrete market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Increasing emphasis on green buildings is significantly driving the growth of the glass fiber reinforced concrete market. Green buildings use glass fiber reinforced concrete as a predominant option for sustainable construction. As a result of the growing population and rapid urbanisation, various emerging and developed economies are witnessing rapid increase in green buildings.
3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the glass fiber reinforced concrete market. Major companies operating in the glass fiber reinforced concrete sector are focused on developing and using 3D printing solutions to strengthen their position.
1) By Process: Spray; Premix; Hybrid
2) By Type: C30; C60; C100
3) By Application: Commercial Construction; Residential Construction; Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction
1. Executive Summary
2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Characteristics
3. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete
5. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Size And Growth
6. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Segmentation
7. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
9. China Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
10. India Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
11. Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
12. Australia Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
13. Indonesia Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
14. South Korea Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
15. Western Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
16. UK Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
17. Germany Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
18. France Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
19. Eastern Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
20. Russia Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
21. North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
22. USA Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
23. South America Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
24. Brazil Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
25. Middle East Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
26. Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
27. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market
29. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
- Ultratech Cement Ltd.
- Formglas Products Ltd.
- Willis Construction Co.
- Clark Pacific
- Loveld
- Fibrex Construction Group
- Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co.
- Low & Bonar
- Stromberg Architectural
- Betofiber A.S.
- Bb Fiberbeton
- BCM GRC Ltd.
- Blue Concrete
- CHENG Concrete
- Fishstone
- Frey-Fil Corporation
- GB Architectural Cladding Products
- Hard Rock Developments
- Pennine Stone
- Surecrete Design Products
- Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.
- Telling Ltd
- GRCUK
- BarChip Pty Ltd
