Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Melvin Orr Trucking, C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt Transport Services & Others

The global dry bulk materials market is expected to grow from $330.42 billion in 2021 to $363.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The market is expected to grow to $511.69 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

Rising demand for raw material for the manufacturing, defense, and infrastructure sectors is driving the growth of the dry bulk material trucking market. This upsurge in demand is attributed to the rise in industrialization, population, and urbanization.

For instance, according to the report of the World Bank, the European mineral raw materials industry demonstrated a considerable increase in the production of minerals needed for clean energy technologies. It additionally clarifies the requirement for a wide range of minerals and metals for implementing renewable energy strategies and their related infrastructure.

The demand for minerals such as graphite, lithium, and cobalt is expected to be as high as 500% by 2050. There is a need for efficient dry bulk trucks to carry these dry bulk materials, thereby driving the market for the dry bulk material trucking market.



The dry bulk material trucking market is increasingly using technology for higher output and efficiency which is gaining significant popularity in the dry bulk materials trucking market. The use of technology includes artificial intelligence, automation, the use of apps, and others.

Markets Covered:1) By Commodity Type: Iron Ore; Coal And Pet Coke; Grains And Agricultural Products; Cement/ Aggregates; Fertilizers; Other Commodity Types

2) By Application: Food And Beverages; Construction; Automotive; Energy And Mining; Agriculture; Chemicals; Other Applications

3) By Vessel Type: Capesize; Handysize; Pananmax; Handymax

4) By End Use: Iron Ore; Steel Products; Lumber or Log; Other End Users



