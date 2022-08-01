Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market to Reach $186.02 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR 8.4%

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personal goods repair and maintenance market reached a value of nearly $124,523.67 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $124,523.67 million in 2021 to $186,027.05 million in 2026 at a rate of 8.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 and reach $279,296.60 million in 2031.
Going forward, growing awareness of sustainability, higher purchase cost of new products, growing personal goods failure rate and cost-benefit associated with repairing old goods, increasing government regulations for waste management will drive the market in future. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include lack of skilled workforce, high cost involved in training service technicians and coronavirus pandemic.
Market Trends
- Adoption Of IoT In Repair And Maintenance
- Augmented Reality For Maintenance And Repair
- Increase In Mergers And Acquisitions
- Implementation Of Predictive Maintenance
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance; Appliance Repair And Maintenance; Reupholstery And Furniture Repair; Footwear And Leather Goods Repair; Other Personal And Household Goods Repair And Maintenance
- By Mode: Online; Offline
- By Service: Inspection; Maintenance; Repair
Frontdoor Inc.
Mr. Appliance
Furniture Medic
Lee Company
Home-Tech Consolidated, Inc.
