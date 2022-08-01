Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation ((TSE: 6594,NJDCY (the "Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 21, 2022, pursuant to Item 1 of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act of Japan.
Details of Share Repurchase
1. Period of own share repurchase: From July 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 970,400
4. Total repurchase amount: 8,465,883,100 yen
Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.
Reference
A) Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on April 21, 2022:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,500,000 shares
(0.95% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From April 22, 2022 through January 24, 2023
B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from April 22, 2022 through July 31, 2022, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 5,070,400
2. Total repurchase amount: 42,820,160,700 yen
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|ir@nidec.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.