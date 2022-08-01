For immediate release
1 August 2022
Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Holding(s) in Company
The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below.
Enquiries:
|Serabi Gold plc
|Michael Hodgson
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Chief Executive
|Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
|Clive Line
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Finance Director
|Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
|Email: contact@serabigold.com
|Website: www.serabigold.com
|Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
|Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
|Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
|Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
|Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
|Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
|Camarco
Financial PR
|Gordon Poole / Emily Hall
|Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BG5NDX91
Issuer Name
SERABI GOLD PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Premier Miton Group plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
GUILDFORD
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-Jul-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Jul-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.768514
|0.000000
|4.768514
|3611413
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BG5NDX91
|3611413
|4.768514
|Sub Total 8.A
|3611413
|4.768514%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Premier Miton Group Plc
|Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd
|Premier Miton Group Plc
|Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd
|Premier Miton Group Plc
|Premier Asset Management Limited
|Premier Miton Group Plc
|Premier Investment Group Ltd
|Premier Miton Group Plc
|Premier Fund Managers Ltd
|4.768514
|4.768514%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
29-Jul-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.