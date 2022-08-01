Calibre Scientific Acquires Agar Scientific, a UK-Based Manufacturer and Distributor of Microscopy Consumables and Equipment

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Agar Scientific, a global manufacturer and distributor of microscopy consumables and equipment with headquarters in Stansted, United Kingdom. Agar Scientific further enhances Calibre Scientific's growing presence in the field of microscopy.



Agar Scientific is a premier manufacturer and distributor of electron microscopy products, serving a broad range of customers in the pharmaceuticals, life sciences, materials sciences, and semi-conductor industries. Its products are now used in industrial and research labs across the globe, in applications from research science to microchip manufacturing and environmental testing. Agar's product offering, along with its 50-year history of providing exceptional service and support, have positioned the company as one of the leading independent manufacturers and distributors worldwide.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific further enhances its overall product offering in the structural biology market and adds another scalable distribution operation to the portfolio. "Agar Scientific is a global leader in microscopy consumables and sample preparation," said Ben Travis, CEO of Calibre Scientific. "Together with our Molecular Dimensions business unit and global distribution platform, we are excited to be expanding our capabilities in the growing fields of electron microscopy and cryogenic electron microscopy."

"For five decades, Agar Scientific has endeavored to support the electron microscopy market by providing exceptional sales support, comprehensive product choice, and technical expertise," said Darren Likely, Managing Director of Agar Scientific. "We're excited to be joining the Calibre Scientific family, who will enable us to further accelerate our long-term strategic growth objectives. Calibre Scientific is a great platform with the resources to take Agar to the next level, and I'm very excited to see what the future brings for Agar, as part of Calibre Scientific."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.