Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("EyePoint" or the "Company") EYPT on behalf of EyePoint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether EyePoint has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. The subpoena demanded documents covering the Company's sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.

On this news, EyePoint stock fell $0.21 per share, or 2%, to close at $10.00 per share on August 31, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EyePoint shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005884/en/