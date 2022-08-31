ñol

BARK Rings the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange and CEO Participates in Interview

by Business Wire
August 31, 2022 8:20 PM | 1 min read

BARK, Inc. BARK ("BARK" or the "Company"), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning in celebration of the launch of BARK Food, the Company's new breed-based food offering. Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and CEO, rang the bell alongside two of BARK's employee dogs and participated in an interview with Judy Shaw on the floor of the exchange.

A replay of the interview and bell ringing ceremony can be found on the events page of the Company's investor relations website: investors.bark.co.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog's breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs' dental needs with BARK Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases