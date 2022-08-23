Geoforce Brings Innovative Equipment Tracking Solutions to Canada

New Solar-Powered Trackers Provide Satellite, Cellular and Hybrid Connectivity Options, industrial-Grade Durability and Solar Power Harvesting for Extended Battery Life
Geoforce, a leading global provider of satellite- and cellular-based rugged asset tracking and monitoring solutions, has announced the launch of two new asset trackers that offer flexible and cost-effective coverage options, the industry's best battery life, and unmatched durability with Zone 0 certification for safe operation in explosive environments.
The new GT2c (cellular) and GT2h (cellular+satellite hybrid) trackers join the satellite-only GT2s as key additions to Geoforce's already comprehensive suite of tracking solutions for Canadian businesses operating non-powered assets and powered equipment. The full line of intrinsically safe, solar-powered GT2 devices provides customers with a wide range of device reporting configurations, over-the-air reporting profile update capabilities, and industrial-strength durability in even the harshest conditions and most remote locations.
"The addition of the GT2c and the GT2h to our long-lasting, rugged line of tracking devices reinforces Geoforce's position as a global leader in asset traceability solutions," said James Maclean III, CEO of Geoforce. "Our GT2 devices underscore Geoforce's promise that your assets and opportunities can always be in view. We can confidently say that our expanded GT2 line is raising the bar on asset visibility and rugged reliability for our customers around the world."
The new GT2c device operates on LTE-M low-power cellular IoT networks, offering an optimal solution for operators utilizing assets in cellular service range and who need cost-effective tracking.
The new GT2h device provides a unique hybrid solution that operates on cellular networks where available but automatically switches to global Iridium-powered satellite connectivity if cellular coverage is lost.
All GT2 devices also offer seamless integration with the company's mobile-enabled Track and Trace software. This field asset management platform gives operations, equipment, and fleet management leaders critical visibility into their assets deployed on- or off-road, helping them improve operational efficiencies and prevent asset loss or theft.
About Geoforce:
Combining a cloud-based software platform with ruggedized GPS tracking devices, Geoforce's Track and Trace solutions bring control to even the most remote field operations. Our asset tracking devices are built for the world's toughest field operators in oil and gas, equipment rental, rail, construction, mining, transportation, government/defense, and agriculture. Today more than 1,300 customers track 160,000+ assets in more than 90 countries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Geoforce operates a research and development office in Bozeman, Montana, and sales and support offices throughout the U.S. and in Brazil, Australia, and Canada. For more information, visit https://geoforce.com.
